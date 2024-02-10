Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) At $1.24: What To Do?

In last trading session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.1 or 8.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.03M. That closing price of PBLA’s stock is at a discount of -74900.0% from its 52-week high price of $930.00 and is indicating a premium of 14.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 694.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.77%, in the last five days PBLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 1.59% to its value on the day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.98% in past 5-day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) showed a performance of -90.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46360.0 shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.