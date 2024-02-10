Novonix Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NVX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.85?

In last trading session, Novonix Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NVX) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.85 trading at $0.26 or 16.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $226.11M. That closing price of NVX’s stock is at a discount of -172.43% from its 52-week high price of $5.04 and is indicating a premium of 24.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 37420.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 37.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novonix Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NVX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.35%, in the last five days NVX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.85 price level, adding 2.63% to its value on the day. Novonix Limited ADR’s shares saw a change of -4.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.28% in past 5-day. Novonix Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NVX) showed a performance of 4.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26340.0 shares which calculate 0.62 days to cover the short interests.