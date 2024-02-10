Novonix Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NVX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.85?

In last trading session, Novonix Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NVX) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.85 trading at $0.26 or 16.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $226.11M. That closing price of NVX’s stock is at a discount of -172.43% from its 52-week high price of $5.04 and is indicating a premium of 24.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 37420.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 37.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Novonix Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NVX) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.35%, in the last five days NVX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.85 price level, adding 2.63% to its value on the day. Novonix Limited ADR’s shares saw a change of -4.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.28% in past 5-day. Novonix Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NVX) showed a performance of 4.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26340.0 shares which calculate 0.62 days to cover the short interests.
NVX Dividends
Novonix Limited ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Novonix Limited ADR (NASDAQ:NVX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.02% institutions for Novonix Limited ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management is the top institutional holder at NVX for having 10711.0 shares of worth $28415.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 16927.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44905.0.