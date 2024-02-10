Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $11.11?

In last trading session, Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.11 trading at $0.15 or 1.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $545.17M. That closing price of NKTX’s stock is at a discount of -4.59% from its 52-week high price of $11.62 and is indicating a premium of 88.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.37%, in the last five days NKTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $11.11 price level, adding 2.11% to its value on the day. Nkarta Inc’s shares saw a change of 68.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.01% in past 5-day. Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) showed a performance of 12.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.63 million shares which calculate 1.11 days to cover the short interests.