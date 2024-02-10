Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.22?

In last trading session, Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.22 trading at $0.03 or 1.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $78.41M. That closing price of NINE’s stock is at a discount of -418.92% from its 52-week high price of $11.52 and is indicating a premium of 19.82% from its 52-week low price of $1.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 878.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.37%, in the last five days NINE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $2.22 price level, adding 3.9% to its value on the day. Nine Energy Service Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.33% in past 5-day. Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) showed a performance of -13.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.3 million shares which calculate 3.35 days to cover the short interests.