Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) At $24.91: What To Do?

In last trading session, Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.91 trading at $1.1 or 4.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $355.22M. That closing price of NLOP’s stock is at a discount of -100.72% from its 52-week high price of $50.00 and is indicating a premium of 61.86% from its 52-week low price of $9.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 287.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.62%, in the last five days NLOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $24.91 price level, adding 1.54% to its value on the day. Net Lease Office Properties’s shares saw a change of 34.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.05% in past 5-day. Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) showed a performance of 43.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.37 million shares which calculate 1.46 days to cover the short interests.