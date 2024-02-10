Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.77?

In last trading session, Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.77 trading at $0.45 or 10.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.31M. That closing price of MINM’s stock is at a discount of -193.5% from its 52-week high price of $14.00 and is indicating a premium of 87.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.42%, in the last five days MINM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $4.77 price level, adding 25.35% to its value on the day. Minim Inc’s shares saw a change of 142.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.91% in past 5-day. Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) showed a performance of 15.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 75810.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.
Minim Inc (MINM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Minim Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 58.82% while that of industry is 41.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.07% during past 5 years.
MINM Dividends
Minim Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.