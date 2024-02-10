Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.77?

In last trading session, Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.77 trading at $0.45 or 10.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.31M. That closing price of MINM’s stock is at a discount of -193.5% from its 52-week high price of $14.00 and is indicating a premium of 87.42% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.42%, in the last five days MINM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $4.77 price level, adding 25.35% to its value on the day. Minim Inc’s shares saw a change of 142.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.91% in past 5-day. Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) showed a performance of 15.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 75810.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.