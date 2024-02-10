Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) Is Currently -962.5% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.28 trading at $0.16 or 14.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.00M. That closing price of MRAI’s stock is at a discount of -962.5% from its 52-week high price of $13.60 and is indicating a premium of 74.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.29%, in the last five days MRAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.28 price level, adding 3.76% to its value on the day. Marpai Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.34% in past 5-day. Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) showed a performance of 0.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14720.0 shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.