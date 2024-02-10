Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Has Made The 69.32% Recovery, Could Gain Another -13.64% Ahead

In last trading session, Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.40 trading at -$0.01 or -0.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $164.78M. That closing price of MAMA’s stock is at a discount of -13.64% from its 52-week high price of $5.00 and is indicating a premium of 69.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 379.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.23%, in the last five days MAMA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $4.40 price level, adding 4.56% to its value on the day. Mama’s Creations Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.23% in past 5-day. Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) showed a performance of -10.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.82 million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mama’s Creations Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 166.67% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.98 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024. Company posted $22.82 million and $22.35 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.50% while estimating it to be 17.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.19% during past 5 years.

MAMA Dividends

Mama’s Creations Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 24 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.23% institutions for Mama’s Creations Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at MAMA for having 2.45 million shares of worth $10.79 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 6.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors LP, which was holding about 1.68 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.38 million.

On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.95 million shares of worth $4.18 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.76 million in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.