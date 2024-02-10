LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) At $5.93: What To Do?

In last trading session, LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.93 trading at $0.14 or 2.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $232.46M. That closing price of LFMD’s stock is at a discount of -53.63% from its 52-week high price of $9.11 and is indicating a premium of 80.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 900.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.42%, in the last five days LFMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $5.93 price level, adding 1.5% to its value on the day. LifeMD Inc’s shares saw a change of -28.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.22% in past 5-day. LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) showed a performance of 4.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.53 million shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.