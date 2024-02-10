LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) At $1.76: What To Do?

In last trading session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at $0.04 or 2.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $244.22M. That closing price of LX’s stock is at a discount of -93.75% from its 52-week high price of $3.41 and is indicating a premium of 7.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 633.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.33%, in the last five days LX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $1.76 price level, adding 3.3% to its value on the day. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -4.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.33% in past 5-day. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) showed a performance of -13.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.14 million shares which calculate 1.8 days to cover the short interests.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $335.25 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.69 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $454.2 million and $412.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -26.20% while estimating it to be 309.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.28% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 235.68% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.36%.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 11 and March 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.47% institutions for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at LX for having 12.29 million shares of worth $28.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 4.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.59 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.66 million shares of worth $4.99 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.57 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.71 million in the company or a holder of 1.28% of company’s stock.