Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.30?

In last trading session, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.30 trading at $0.4 or 21.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.01M. That closing price of LEXX’s stock is at a discount of -56.52% from its 52-week high price of $3.60 and is indicating a premium of 71.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 128.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.05%, in the last five days LEXX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $2.30 price level, adding 8.73% to its value on the day. Lexaria Bioscience Corp’s shares saw a change of 84.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.18% in past 5-day. Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) showed a performance of 59.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.66 million shares which calculate 8.25 days to cover the short interests.