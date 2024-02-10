Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) Jumps 23.57%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.76 trading at $1.48 or 23.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $340.74M. That closing price of LRMR’s stock is at a premium of 11.73% from its 52-week high price of $6.85 and is indicating a premium of 71.91% from its 52-week low price of $2.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 160.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 23.57%, in the last five days LRMR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $7.76 price level, adding 0.39% to its value on the day. Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 70.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.18% in past 5-day. Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) showed a performance of 68.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Larimar Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 103.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.15% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -19.00% in the current quarter and calculating -66.70% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.00% during past 5 years.

LRMR Dividends

Larimar Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 12 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.38% institutions for Larimar Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the top institutional holder at LRMR for having 16.94 million shares of worth $131.46 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 38.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Chi Advisors Llc, which was holding about 3.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.5 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.85 million shares of worth $6.62 million or 1.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.09 million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.