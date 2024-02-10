Is Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -4464.75% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.78 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.11M. That closing price of REVB’s stock is at a discount of -4464.75% from its 52-week high price of $126.90 and is indicating a premium of 13.67% from its 52-week low price of $2.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 224.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

In the last five days REVB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $2.78 price level, adding 16.77% to its value on the day. Revelation Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of -81.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.70% in past 5-day. Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) showed a performance of -80.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19230.0 shares which calculate 9.15 days to cover the short interests.