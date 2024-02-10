Is Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -4464.75% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.78 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.11M. That closing price of REVB’s stock is at a discount of -4464.75% from its 52-week high price of $126.90 and is indicating a premium of 13.67% from its 52-week low price of $2.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 224.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information
In the last five days REVB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $2.78 price level, adding 16.77% to its value on the day. Revelation Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of -81.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.70% in past 5-day. Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) showed a performance of -80.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19230.0 shares which calculate 9.15 days to cover the short interests.
Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Revelation Biosciences Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -87.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 105.87% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 74.00% in the current quarter and calculating -117.20% decrease in the next quarter.
REVB Dividends
Revelation Biosciences Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 1.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.85% institutions for Revelation Biosciences Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at REVB for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.33 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, which was holding about 0.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.29 million.