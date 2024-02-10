Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) At $6.74: What To Do?

In last trading session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.74 trading at $1.0 or 17.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $153.33M. That closing price of INO’s stock is at a discount of -202.67% from its 52-week high price of $20.40 and is indicating a premium of 42.28% from its 52-week low price of $3.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 346.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.42%, in the last five days INO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $6.74 price level, adding 0.74% to its value on the day. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.73% in past 5-day. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) showed a performance of -35.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.88 million shares which calculate 4.04 days to cover the short interests.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 55.30% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 49.60% in the current quarter and calculating 56.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -90.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $430k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $124k and $114k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 101.60% while estimating it to be 277.20% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.47% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.50%.
INO Dividends
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.