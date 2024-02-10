Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) At $6.74: What To Do?

In last trading session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.74 trading at $1.0 or 17.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $153.33M. That closing price of INO’s stock is at a discount of -202.67% from its 52-week high price of $20.40 and is indicating a premium of 42.28% from its 52-week low price of $3.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 346.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.42%, in the last five days INO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $6.74 price level, adding 0.74% to its value on the day. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.73% in past 5-day. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) showed a performance of -35.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.88 million shares which calculate 4.04 days to cover the short interests.