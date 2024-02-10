Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) At $23.11: What To Do?

In last trading session, Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.11 trading at -$0.38 or -1.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $987.49M. That closing price of IMNM’s stock is at a discount of -12.94% from its 52-week high price of $26.10 and is indicating a premium of 82.52% from its 52-week low price of $4.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 380.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.62%, in the last five days IMNM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $23.11 price level, adding 11.46% to its value on the day. Immunome Inc’s shares saw a change of 115.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.87% in past 5-day. Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) showed a performance of 92.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.99 million shares which calculate 5.38 days to cover the short interests.