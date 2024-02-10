Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.24?

In last trading session, Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.24 trading at $0.01 or 0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.54M. That closing price of IMMX’s stock is at a discount of -139.2% from its 52-week high price of $7.75 and is indicating a premium of 56.79% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 342.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.31%, in the last five days IMMX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $3.24 price level, adding 16.49% to its value on the day. Immix Biopharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -53.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.06% in past 5-day. Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) showed a performance of -48.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.