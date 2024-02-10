Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.24?

In last trading session, Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.24 trading at $0.01 or 0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.54M. That closing price of IMMX’s stock is at a discount of -139.2% from its 52-week high price of $7.75 and is indicating a premium of 56.79% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 342.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.31%, in the last five days IMMX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $3.24 price level, adding 16.49% to its value on the day. Immix Biopharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -53.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.06% in past 5-day. Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) showed a performance of -48.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.
Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Immix Biopharma Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 70.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -35.59% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.80% in the current quarter and calculating -27.80% decrease in the next quarter.
IMMX Dividends
Immix Biopharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 47.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.79% institutions for Immix Biopharma Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at IMMX for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.54 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.28 million.
On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 54948.0 shares of worth $0.11 million or 0.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 52378.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.