IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS) Could Experience -34.98% Growth

In last trading session, IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.50 trading at $1.55 or 11.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $846.65M. That closing price of IGMS’s stock is at a discount of -69.66% from its 52-week high price of $24.60 and is indicating a premium of 73.72% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 299.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.97%, in the last five days IGMS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $14.50 price level, adding 8.92% to its value on the day. IGM Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 74.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.20% in past 5-day. IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS) showed a performance of 31.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.89 million shares which calculate 13.42 days to cover the short interests.