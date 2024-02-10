IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.31?

In last trading session, IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.02 or 5.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.44M. That closing price of IGC’s stock is at a discount of -58.06% from its 52-week high price of $0.49 and is indicating a premium of 19.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 268.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.61%, in the last five days IGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.31 price level. IGC Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.93% in past 5-day. IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) showed a performance of 9.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.84 million shares which calculate 2.72 days to cover the short interests.