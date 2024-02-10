Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) At $1.51: What To Do?

In last trading session, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.51 trading at $0.04 or 2.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $188.37M. That closing price of HUBC’s stock is at a discount of -10887.42% from its 52-week high price of $165.91 and is indicating a premium of 12.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 669.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.72%, in the last five days HUBC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $1.51 price level, adding 12.72% to its value on the day. Hub Cyber Security Ltd’s shares saw a change of -30.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.70% in past 5-day. Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) showed a performance of -21.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.
HUBC Dividends
Hub Cyber Security Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 21.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.90% institutions for Hub Cyber Security Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the top institutional holder at HUBC for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.38 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is K2 Principal Fund, L.P., which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.24 million.