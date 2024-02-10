Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) At $1.51: What To Do?

In last trading session, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.51 trading at $0.04 or 2.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $188.37M. That closing price of HUBC’s stock is at a discount of -10887.42% from its 52-week high price of $165.91 and is indicating a premium of 12.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 669.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.72%, in the last five days HUBC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $1.51 price level, adding 12.72% to its value on the day. Hub Cyber Security Ltd’s shares saw a change of -30.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.70% in past 5-day. Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) showed a performance of -21.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.