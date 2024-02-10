How To Know If ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Is Expensive At $1.11.

In last trading session, ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.11 trading at $0.01 or 0.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $138.26M. That closing price of ZFOX’s stock is at a discount of -155.86% from its 52-week high price of $2.84 and is indicating a premium of 63.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 673.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.91%, in the last five days ZFOX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.11 price level. ZeroFox Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 27.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.84% in past 5-day. ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) showed a performance of 48.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.56 million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -200.00% in the current quarter and calculating -50.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 159.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $56.87 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $54.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

ZFOX Dividends

ZeroFox Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.35% institutions for ZeroFox Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at ZFOX for having 18.07 million shares of worth $20.06 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 14.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Highland Management Partners 9 LLC, which was holding about 14.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.72 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.69 million shares of worth $0.77 million or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.47 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.