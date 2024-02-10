How To Know If WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) Is Expensive At $0.92.

In last trading session, WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.92 trading at -$0.02 or -2.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.35M. That closing price of MAPS’s stock is at a discount of -104.35% from its 52-week high price of $1.88 and is indicating a premium of 34.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 525.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.13%, in the last five days MAPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.92 price level, adding 16.36% to its value on the day. WM Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of 27.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.63% in past 5-day. WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) showed a performance of 3.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.49 million shares which calculate 2.73 days to cover the short interests.