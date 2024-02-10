How To Know If Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Is Expensive At $0.18.

In last trading session, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at $0.0 or 1.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.94M. That closing price of WHLR’s stock is at a discount of -9900.0% from its 52-week high price of $18.00 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.46%, in the last five days WHLR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 13.34% to its value on the day. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.32% in past 5-day. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) showed a performance of -23.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18520.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.