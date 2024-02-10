How To Know If WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Is Expensive At $0.79.

In last trading session, WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.79 trading at $0.11 or 16.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.59M. That closing price of WLGS’s stock is at a discount of -646.84% from its 52-week high price of $5.90 and is indicating a premium of 49.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 975.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.35%, in the last five days WLGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.79 price level, adding 3.66% to its value on the day. WANG & LEE Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.44% in past 5-day. WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) showed a performance of 35.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7910.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.