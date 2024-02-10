How To Know If Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) Is Expensive At $0.77.

In last trading session, Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at -$0.24 or -23.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.90M. That closing price of VIOT’s stock is at a discount of -89.61% from its 52-week high price of $1.46 and is indicating a premium of 6.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 115.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -23.56%, in the last five days VIOT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.77 price level, adding 29.36% to its value on the day. Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -22.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.85% in past 5-day. Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT) showed a performance of -13.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23200.0 shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.