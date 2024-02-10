How To Know If Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Is Expensive At $3.52.

In last trading session, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.52 trading at $0.07 or 2.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $414.97M. That closing price of SFIX’s stock is at a discount of -55.68% from its 52-week high price of $5.48 and is indicating a premium of 21.02% from its 52-week low price of $2.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.03%, in the last five days SFIX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $3.52 price level, adding 1.68% to its value on the day. Stitch Fix Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.99% in past 5-day. Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) showed a performance of 5.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.23 million shares which calculate 6.52 days to cover the short interests.