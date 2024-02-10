How To Know If SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) Is Expensive At $0.78.

In last trading session, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at $0.0 or 0.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.86M. That closing price of SLS’s stock is at a discount of -410.26% from its 52-week high price of $3.98 and is indicating a premium of 35.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.18%, in the last five days SLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.78 price level, adding 3.7% to its value on the day. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.75% in past 5-day. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) showed a performance of 41.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.88 million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.17% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 55.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,200.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 83.15% during past 5 years.

SLS Dividends

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.79% institutions for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. is the top institutional holder at SLS for having 1.25 million shares of worth $1.96 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.49 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.59 million shares of worth $0.93 million or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.5 million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.