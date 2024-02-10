How To Know If Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) Is Expensive At $0.88.

In last trading session, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at $0.09 or 12.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.12M. That closing price of SJ’s stock is at a discount of -445.45% from its 52-week high price of $4.80 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 223.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.10%, in the last five days SJ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.88 price level, adding 27.87% to its value on the day. Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -74.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -36.23% in past 5-day. Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) showed a performance of -71.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23670.0 shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.