How To Know If Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) Is Expensive At $0.52.

In last trading session, Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at -$0.02 or -2.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.38M. That closing price of RENT’s stock is at a discount of -709.62% from its 52-week high price of $4.21 and is indicating a premium of 19.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.59%, in the last five days RENT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 11.1% to its value on the day. Rent the Runway Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.51% in past 5-day. Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) showed a performance of -28.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.65 million shares which calculate 5.39 days to cover the short interests.