How To Know If ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) Is Expensive At $1.22.

In last trading session, ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at -$0.04 or -3.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $81.91M. That closing price of PROK’s stock is at a discount of -1063.11% from its 52-week high price of $14.19 and is indicating a premium of 8.2% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 879.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.17%, in the last five days PROK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.22 price level, adding 9.63% to its value on the day. ProKidney Corp’s shares saw a change of -31.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.94% in past 5-day. ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) showed a performance of -24.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.37 million shares which calculate 18.15 days to cover the short interests.