How To Know If Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) Is Expensive At $3.41.

In last trading session, Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.41 trading at $0.07 or 2.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $171.18M. That closing price of OM’s stock is at a discount of -776.54% from its 52-week high price of $29.89 and is indicating a premium of 19.94% from its 52-week low price of $2.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.10%, in the last five days OM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $3.41 price level, adding 0.87% to its value on the day. Outset Medical Inc’s shares saw a change of -36.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.59% in past 5-day. Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) showed a performance of -33.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.14 million shares which calculate 7.93 days to cover the short interests.