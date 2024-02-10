How To Know If Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) Is Expensive At $5.40.

In last trading session, Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.40 trading at $0.34 or 6.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $219.73M. That closing price of OUST’s stock is at a discount of -225.56% from its 52-week high price of $17.58 and is indicating a premium of 40.56% from its 52-week low price of $3.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 913.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.72%, in the last five days OUST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $5.40 price level. Ouster Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.00% in past 5-day. Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) showed a performance of -20.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.24 million shares which calculate 3.97 days to cover the short interests.