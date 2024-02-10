How To Know If Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) Is Expensive At $0.18.

In last trading session, Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at $0.01 or 5.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.96M. That closing price of OTRK’s stock is at a discount of -3333.33% from its 52-week high price of $6.18 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 151.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.88%, in the last five days OTRK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 22.58% to its value on the day. Ontrak Inc’s shares saw a change of -55.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.43% in past 5-day. Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) showed a performance of -41.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57990.0 shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Ontrak Inc (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ontrak Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -90.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.70% while that of industry is 16.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -82.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.51 million for the same. Company posted $10.33 million and $5.26 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.33% during past 5 years.

OTRK Dividends

Ontrak Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.78% institutions for Ontrak Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at OTRK for having 0.12 million shares of worth $21665.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 20008.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3601.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $18009.0 or 0.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20311.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3655.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.