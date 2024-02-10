How To Know If Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) Is Expensive At $1.76.

In last trading session, Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at $0.06 or 3.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $387.09M. That closing price of NUVB’s stock is at a discount of -27.84% from its 52-week high price of $2.25 and is indicating a premium of 46.02% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 819.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.53%, in the last five days NUVB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.76 price level, adding 0.56% to its value on the day. Nuvation Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.39% in past 5-day. Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) showed a performance of 10.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.25 million shares which calculate 2.88 days to cover the short interests.