How To Know If Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) Is Expensive At $0.14.

In last trading session, Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at -$0.01 or -7.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.00M. That closing price of NCPL’s stock is at a discount of -1850.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.73 and is indicating a premium of 7.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 571.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.77%, in the last five days NCPL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 18.84% to its value on the day. Netcapital Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.70% in past 5-day. Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) showed a performance of -31.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.