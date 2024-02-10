How To Know If Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) Is Expensive At $5.01.

In last trading session, Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.01 trading at $0.38 or 8.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $585.62M. That closing price of LWLG’s stock is at a discount of -83.23% from its 52-week high price of $9.18 and is indicating a premium of 24.35% from its 52-week low price of $3.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 694.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.21%, in the last five days LWLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $5.01 price level, adding 0.99% to its value on the day. Lightwave Logic Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.68% in past 5-day. Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) showed a performance of 17.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.8 million shares which calculate 28.45 days to cover the short interests.