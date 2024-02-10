How To Know If Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) Is Expensive At $0.79.

In last trading session, Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.79 trading at $0.03 or 4.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.27M. That closing price of JTAI’s stock is at a discount of -2115.19% from its 52-week high price of $17.50 and is indicating a premium of 3.8% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.35%, in the last five days JTAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.79 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. Jet.AI Inc’s shares saw a change of -44.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.20% in past 5-day. Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) showed a performance of -34.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.46 million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.