How To Know If Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) Is Expensive At $4.98.

In last trading session, Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.98 trading at -$0.06 or -1.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $548.35M. That closing price of IVVD’s stock is at a discount of -4.42% from its 52-week high price of $5.20 and is indicating a premium of 80.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.19%, in the last five days IVVD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $4.98 price level, adding 2.35% to its value on the day. Invivyd Inc’s shares saw a change of 26.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.96% in past 5-day. Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) showed a performance of 17.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.71 million shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.