How To Know If Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT) Is Expensive At $9.80.

In last trading session, Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.80 trading at $0.1 or 1.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $563.99M. That closing price of HCAT’s stock is at a discount of -61.94% from its 52-week high price of $15.87 and is indicating a premium of 32.65% from its 52-week low price of $6.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 556.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.03%, in the last five days HCAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $9.80 price level, adding 3.16% to its value on the day. Health Catalyst Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.21% in past 5-day. Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT) showed a performance of -10.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.78 million shares which calculate 2.81 days to cover the short interests.