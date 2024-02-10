How To Know If Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) Is Expensive At $2.80.

In last trading session, Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.80 trading at $0.23 or 8.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.52M. That closing price of GFAI’s stock is at a discount of -1217.86% from its 52-week high price of $36.90 and is indicating a premium of 27.14% from its 52-week low price of $2.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 154.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.95%, in the last five days GFAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $2.80 price level, adding 3.45% to its value on the day. Guardforce AI Co Ltd’s shares saw a change of -15.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.11% in past 5-day. Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) showed a performance of -8.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.