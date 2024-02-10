How To Know If FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) Is Expensive At $1.48.

In last trading session, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.48 trading at -$0.05 or -3.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $192.36M. That closing price of NOTE’s stock is at a discount of -204.73% from its 52-week high price of $4.51 and is indicating a premium of 56.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.27%, in the last five days NOTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.48 price level, adding 7.5% to its value on the day. FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 29.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.78% in past 5-day. FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) showed a performance of 57.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.59 million shares which calculate 7.87 days to cover the short interests.