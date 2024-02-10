How To Know If Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) Is Expensive At $6.77.

In last trading session, Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.77 trading at $0.47 or 7.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $845.84M. That closing price of EXAI’s stock is at a discount of -67.5% from its 52-week high price of $11.34 and is indicating a premium of 38.4% from its 52-week low price of $4.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 527.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.46%, in the last five days EXAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $6.77 price level, adding 0.88% to its value on the day. Exscientia Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 5.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.12% in past 5-day. Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) showed a performance of -3.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.79 million shares which calculate 4.18 days to cover the short interests.