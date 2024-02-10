How To Know If Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) Is Expensive At $1.75.

In last trading session, Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.75 trading at $0.08 or 4.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $146.47M. That closing price of EXFY’s stock is at a discount of -489.71% from its 52-week high price of $10.32 and is indicating a premium of 13.14% from its 52-week low price of $1.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 600.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.79%, in the last five days EXFY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.75 price level, adding 2.23% to its value on the day. Expensify Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.79% in past 5-day. Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) showed a performance of -17.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.46 million shares which calculate 2.45 days to cover the short interests.