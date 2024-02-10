How To Know If Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) Is Expensive At $1.75.

In last trading session, Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.75 trading at $0.08 or 4.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $146.47M. That closing price of EXFY’s stock is at a discount of -489.71% from its 52-week high price of $10.32 and is indicating a premium of 13.14% from its 52-week low price of $1.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 600.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.79%, in the last five days EXFY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.75 price level, adding 2.23% to its value on the day. Expensify Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.79% in past 5-day. Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) showed a performance of -17.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.46 million shares which calculate 2.45 days to cover the short interests.
Expensify Inc (EXFY) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Expensify Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -121.88% while that of industry is 0.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
EXFY Dividends
Expensify Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 41.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.29% institutions for Expensify Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. OpenView Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at EXFY for having 10.04 million shares of worth $80.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.85 million.
On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.27 million shares of worth $5.47 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.79 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.