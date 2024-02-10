How To Know If Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Is Expensive At $1.35.

In last trading session, Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.35 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.16M. That closing price of ENZ’s stock is at a discount of -102.96% from its 52-week high price of $2.74 and is indicating a premium of 25.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 99.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) trade information

In the last five days ENZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $1.35 price level, adding 1.47% to its value on the day. Enzo Biochem, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.30% in past 5-day. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) showed a performance of -3.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.98 million shares which calculate 8.12 days to cover the short interests.