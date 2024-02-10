How To Know If Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) Is Expensive At $0.24.

In last trading session, Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at $0.0 or 1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $57.15M. That closing price of EGIO’s stock is at a discount of -579.17% from its 52-week high price of $1.63 and is indicating a premium of 12.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days EGIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 13.98% to its value on the day. Edgio Inc’s shares saw a change of -28.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.17% in past 5-day. Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) showed a performance of -9.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.03 million shares which calculate 0.65 days to cover the short interests.