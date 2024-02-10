How To Know If DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) Is Expensive At $0.72.

In last trading session, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.72 trading at $0.0 or -0.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $230.08M. That closing price of DOYU’s stock is at a discount of -137.5% from its 52-week high price of $1.71 and is indicating a premium of 2.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.25%, in the last five days DOYU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.72 price level, adding 8.27% to its value on the day. DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -24.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.42% in past 5-day. DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) showed a performance of -14.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.53 million shares which calculate 9.18 days to cover the short interests.