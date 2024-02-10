How To Know If Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Is Expensive At $25.06.

In last trading session, Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.06 trading at -$0.19 or -0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That closing price of SAVA’s stock is at a discount of -28.09% from its 52-week high price of $32.10 and is indicating a premium of 50.84% from its 52-week low price of $12.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.75%, in the last five days SAVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $25.06 price level, adding 4.31% to its value on the day. Cassava Sciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.34% in past 5-day. Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) showed a performance of 3.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.33 million shares which calculate 8.68 days to cover the short interests.