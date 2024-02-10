[breadcrumb_custom]

How To Know If Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Is Expensive At $8.40.

In last trading session, Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.40 trading at $0.76 or 10.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $216.72M. That closing price of ATOM’s stock is at a discount of -27.62% from its 52-week high price of $10.72 and is indicating a premium of 40.95% from its 52-week low price of $4.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 214.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.02%, in the last five days ATOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $8.40 price level, adding 0.12% to its value on the day. Atomera Inc’s shares saw a change of 19.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.87% in past 5-day. Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) showed a performance of 21.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.75 million shares which calculate 24.27 days to cover the short interests.

Atomera Inc (ATOM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.40% in the current quarter and calculating 11.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $500k for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.95% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ATOM Dividends

Atomera Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

