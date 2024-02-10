How To Know If Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Is Expensive At $8.40.

In last trading session, Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.40 trading at $0.76 or 10.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $216.72M. That closing price of ATOM’s stock is at a discount of -27.62% from its 52-week high price of $10.72 and is indicating a premium of 40.95% from its 52-week low price of $4.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 214.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.02%, in the last five days ATOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $8.40 price level, adding 0.12% to its value on the day. Atomera Inc’s shares saw a change of 19.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.87% in past 5-day. Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) showed a performance of 21.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.75 million shares which calculate 24.27 days to cover the short interests.