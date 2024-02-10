How To Know If Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Is Expensive At $0.16.

In last trading session, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at $0.01 or 6.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.49M. That closing price of APVO’s stock is at a discount of -1318.75% from its 52-week high price of $2.27 and is indicating a premium of 12.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 411.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.46%, in the last five days APVO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 1.23% to its value on the day. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.19% in past 5-day. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) showed a performance of -6.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 78940.0 shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.