How To Know If Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) Is Expensive At $4.14.

In last trading session, Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.14 trading at -$0.16 or -3.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $362.83M. That closing price of AMPX’s stock is at a discount of -156.76% from its 52-week high price of $10.63 and is indicating a premium of 37.2% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 565.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.72%, in the last five days AMPX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $4.14 price level, adding 11.91% to its value on the day. Amprius Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.72% in past 5-day. Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) showed a performance of -5.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.78 million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.