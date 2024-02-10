How To Know If Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Is Expensive At $6.45.

In last trading session, Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.45 trading at $0.2 or 3.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $542.70M. That closing price of ALEC’s stock is at a discount of -52.87% from its 52-week high price of $9.86 and is indicating a premium of 43.26% from its 52-week low price of $3.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 741.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.20%, in the last five days ALEC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $6.45 price level, adding 1.53% to its value on the day. Alector Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.63% in past 5-day. Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) showed a performance of -18.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.4 million shares which calculate 8.01 days to cover the short interests.